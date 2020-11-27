8 Rohingyas Apprehended In Hailakandi

Acting on a tip-off, Assam police apprehended eight Rohingyas in Hailakandi on Friday. The detainees include three children and a woman.

As per reports, the Rohingyas arrived from Kashmir to Hailakandi and was on their way to Myanmar. They were hiding at one Yusuf Ali Majumdar’s house at Mazarpur area in the district.

While Yusuf is on the run, his brother Islamuddin, who was providing shelter to these Rohingyas, was also arrested.

Police said they were nabbed after questioning and checking their documents.