Top StoriesRegional

8 Rohingyas Apprehended In Hailakandi

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
98

Acting on a tip-off, Assam police apprehended eight Rohingyas in Hailakandi on Friday. The detainees include three children and a woman.

As per reports, the Rohingyas arrived from Kashmir to Hailakandi and was on their way to Myanmar. They were hiding at one Yusuf Ali Majumdar’s house at Mazarpur area in the district.

While Yusuf is on the run, his brother Islamuddin, who was providing shelter to these Rohingyas, was also arrested.

Related News

Union Minister Tomar Invites Farmers For Talks, Urges To End…

Karnataka To Introduce New Bill On Cow Slaughter

Lakhimpur: Two Killed After Bike Falls Into Gorge

TAC Elections: 35 Constituencies Decided For BJP, 1 For AGP

 Police said they were nabbed after questioning and checking their documents.

You might also like
Regional

Assam Registers 223 New Cases of COVID-19

Top Stories

AASU-AJYCP Announces Pol Party – Assam Jatiya Parishad

Top Stories

Manipur CM Tests COVID-19 +VE

Top Stories

CIA: Saudi Prince Ordered Khashoggi’s Killing

Top Stories

Delhi-Dhaka Talks Over NE illegal immigration issue

Top Stories

Baghjan Fire: Technical Explosion Injures Three Foreign Experts

Comments
Loading...