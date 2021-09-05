NationalTop Stories

8 Teachers From NE Conferred With National Teachers’ Day Award

By Pratidin Bureau

Among the 44 teachers across the country who were conferred the National Teachers’ Award by President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, eight of them are from the Northeast region.

Two teachers are from Assam, Two from Sikkim and one each from Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

These awardees are –

Swedesunuo Zao, Head Teacher – GMS Jakhama, Nagaland

Ningmareo Shimray, Lecturer – Ukhrul Higher Secondary School, Manipur

Prem Das Chhetri, Teacher – Sir T N Sr. Sec. School, Gangtok, Sikkim

Mingma Sherpa, Head Teacher – Lum Primary School, Sikkim

Jacinta Vanlalengzami, Head Teacher – A and M Grandchild School, Mizoram

Sib Sankar Pal, Head Teacher – Pandabpur High School, Tripura

Kangkan Kishor Dutta, Teacher – Bamunpukhuri High School, Assam

Binanda Swargiary, Teacher – K B Deulkuchi, H S School, Baksa, Assam

The National Awards to Teachers were first instituted in 1958 to recognise excellence and commitment of teachers in shaping the minds as well as future of the youth. From mid-60s onwards, September 5 came to be the fixed date for the function on account of the birthday of Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, former president of India and an eminent educationist

