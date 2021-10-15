8 Year Old Dies After Tea Party In Bokajan, 50 Others Affected

By Pratidin Bureau on October 15, 2021

An eight-year-old girl died of food poisoning in Arlongpira village of Bokajan on Friday afternoon.

According to sources, many people in the village have fallen ill after consuming tea and biscuits served to the people by one of the households in the village.

The villagers who consumed the tea and biscuits are currently suffering from stomach aches, vomitting and diarrhoea.

An eight-year-old died and nearly half of a hundred people of the village were immediately affected by the poisoning.

Currently, the sick people have been admitted to the Bokajan Community Hospital and two of them have been taken to the neighbouring city Dimapur of Nagaland as their health has deteriorated further.

Arriving at the hospital, Nilip Council member Pabitra Rangpi assured that the entire incident would be thoroughly investigated.

AssamAssam newsFood poisoning
