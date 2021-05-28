80 Beds To Come Up In Two Days For COVID Patients In Sivasagar

Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta on Friday announced that 80 beds for Covid-19 patients will be set up within two days at the Sivasagar Civil Hospital.

Moreover, a decision has also been taken to increase 24 ICU beds within 20 days.

The health minister discussed an action plan in an attempt to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and take immediate measures in the district of Sivasagar with the district deputy commissioner, MP Topon Kumar Gogoi, Nazira MLA Debabrat Saikia, and other members of the Health Department, Lok Nirman Bibhag, and health workers.

The minister also instructed the officials concerned that Covid patients should be admitted to hospitals or care centres.

Home quarantine will be allowed in specific cases and would be kept under strict observation, Mahanta said.

Further, the minister assured that people living in containment zones are provided with all medical and other essential commodities.

As of Thursday evening Sivasagar district has reported 156 new cases, and the district has recorded 1471 positive cases in the last ten days. The district also registered two Covid-19 related deaths yesterday.

