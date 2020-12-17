Top StoriesRegional

80% Voter Turnout In Tiwa Autonomous Council Polls

By Pratidin Bureau
The election to the 36 seats in Tiwa Autonomous Council came to an end on Thursday with a recorded 80 per cent voter turnout.

A total of 3, 08,409 voters have sealed the fate of 124 candidates in the fray across 410 polling stations.

The polling commenced at 7.30 am today.

The polling took place in 36 Tiwa dominated constituencies comprising parts of Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, and Kamrup (M) districts. In Kamrup (M) the voting is taking place in six constituencies- Dimoria, Digaru, Na-Khetri, Sonapur, Ampri, and Phongsari.

