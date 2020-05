As many as 85 students of Assam, who returned from Rajasthan and Gujarat, have been discharged from the quarantine centre at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed about the decision.

The Minister informed that the students were under quarantine at Sarusajai Stadium and have been discharged after their tests were clear.

"We admire the tenacity of these boys in staying put as per instructions, and supporting us. Best wishes." — Himanta Biswa Sarma

Admiring the tenacity of the students for following all the instructions, the Minister extended his best wishes.