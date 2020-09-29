No By-Elections For Sibsagar and Rangapara

Election Commission of India has decided not to conduct by-elections in the 7 constituencies of four states including Assam.

Sibsagar and Rangapara are the constituencies of Assam where by-elections will not be held.

In a release, ECI informed that it has taken such a decision based on the inputs received regarding difficulties in the conduct of elections at this stage from the Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers of the four states – West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam.

ECI tweeted in this regard, “ECI has decided not to announce conduct of by-elections in 74 Rangapara; 108 Sibsagar; 106 Kuttanad; 117 Chavara; 10 Tiruvottiyur; 46Gudiyattam (SC) & 13 Falakata (SC) at this stage.”