Top StoriesNationalRegional

No By-Elections For Sibsagar and Rangapara

By Pratidin Bureau
151

Election Commission of India has decided not to conduct by-elections in the 7 constituencies of four states including Assam.

Sibsagar and Rangapara are the constituencies of Assam where by-elections will not be held.

In a release, ECI informed that it has taken such a decision based on the inputs received regarding difficulties in the conduct of elections at this stage from the Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers of the four states – West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam.

Related News

Over 400 People of Shree Jagannath Temple Test COVID+

SI Exam To Be Conducted By Nov 30: Himanta

Pathsala: COVID-19 Found Among Students of 3 Schools

ICMR Warns of New Chinese Virus ‘Cat Que’

ECI tweeted in this regard, “ECI has decided not to announce conduct of by-elections in 74 Rangapara; 108 Sibsagar; 106 Kuttanad; 117 Chavara; 10 Tiruvottiyur; 46Gudiyattam (SC) & 13 Falakata (SC) at this stage.”

You might also like
Top Stories

Private: After Controversy, Govt. restores Magh Bihu as compulsory holiday

Top Stories

NE CMs gather at Guwahati to discuss SDG goals

Regional

Manipur’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 25

National

PM Modi greets soldiers on Army Day

Top Stories

Asian games Update: Day 6 review

Environment

Soil Erosion In South Salmara Distresses People

Comments
Loading...