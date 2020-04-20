86k stranded Assam citizens get financial aid

The Assam government on Monday disbursed the first set of financial assistance to 86,000 people stuck outside the state during the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The first installment of Rs 2,000 has been disbursed to the bank accounts of the 86,000 or so people who have qualified in the first phase, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

A total of more than 2 lakh citizens have filled the form and 1 lakh have verified under Assam cares who would receive the benefits, and a set of volunteers had helped in the verification process.

In the program today, out of the verified calls, 86,000 people received the aid in the first set of disbursements.

More than 4.32 lakh unique calls were received by the state government for which a helpline was set up earlier. Further, 9.5 lakh calls were received in total, the Minister said.