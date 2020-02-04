200 Camps, 250 bigha Organic farming; Sankardev Sangha session begins tomorrow

Thousands of volunteers of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha and people of Numaligarh, Bokakhat, and Kamargaon are all set to welcome more than 35 lakhs of devotees in the 89th annual conference of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, which will be held from February 5 to February 8 at world heritage Kaziranga Samannay Kshetra (Kamargaon Dihingia-Mohura Pothar) near Bokakhat in Golaghat district.

The first day of the conference will be on February 5. Books release programme will be held at 1 pm following by other programmes. The Bhaona programs will be started after inauguration of the Naatghar at 4 pm. Meetings of the Seva Bahinee and other sub-committees will be held in the evening.

More than 200 camps have been already developed for sheltering devotees at the conference site. The huge dining hall is already completed and ready to serve. More than 10,000 people can sit and take food at a time in this huge dining hall.

On the other hand, a huge camp has been also developed for sheltering the volunteers or Seva Bahinee members of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha. Separate campsites have been also developed for accommodating foreign tourists at the conference site.

To serve the devotees in the conference, organic farming was also developed at 250 bighas of land.

A temporary huge Naatghar (auditorium) has been also developed at the conference site. Bhaona (a traditional form of entertainment, with religious messages, prevalent; Creation of Srimanta Sankardev) will be showcased to the devotees in this auditorium.

A book fair and other trade fairs will be available at the conference site. Separate office-camps have also been developed for different committees and sub-committees of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha. Camps-Offices for police and fire services have been developed at the conference site.