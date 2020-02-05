89th session of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha starts today

The 89th session of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha to start today at the Kaziranga Samannay Kshetra (Kamargaon Dihingia-Mohura Pothar) near Bokakhat in Golaghat district. All preparations for the session have already completed.

The first day of the conference to start today. Books release program will be held at 1 pm following by other programs. The Bhaona programs will start after the inauguration of the Naatghar at 4 pm. Meetings of the Seva Bahinee and other sub-committees will be held this evening.

More than 200 camps have been already developed for sheltering devotees at the conference site. The huge dining hall is already completed and ready to serve. More than 10,000 people can sit and take food at a time in this huge dining hall.

A temporary huge Naatghar (auditorium) has been also developed at the conference site. Bhaona (a traditional form of entertainment, with religious messages, prevalent; Creation of Srimanta Sankardev) will be showcased to the devotees in this auditorium. A book fair and other trade fairs will be available at the conference site. Separate office-camps have also been developed for different committees and sub-committees of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha. Camps-Offices for police and fire services have been developed at the conference site.

On the other hand, a huge camp has been also developed for sheltering the volunteers or Seva Bahinee members of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha. Separate campsites have been also developed for accommodating foreign tourists at the conference site. The annual conference to continue until February 8.