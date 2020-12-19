8th Edition Of North East Festival Begins

The 8th edition of the North East Festival (NEF), a two-day event, has commenced on Saturday in Guwahati’s Radisson Blu Hotel amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is an attempt to showcase and create awareness about the northeast and to promote entrepreneurship and tourism. One of the major aims of the festival is to attract tourism and investments and create positive vibes during these trying times.

The festival is being hosted adhering to all COVID safety protocols along with minimum crowd presence. It is open for public to attend virtually.

The inaugural ceremony of the festival was attended by Union DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Industries & Commerce Chandramohan Patowary and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb including other dignitaries.

Addressing the opening session of the festival, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal talked about the encouragement of youth and foster learning to use the resources of the region purposefully and positively.

“Hardworking and united efforts would definitely yield positive and beneficial results for the better and brighter future of northeast India,” the Assam Chief Minister said.

The ‘North-East Youth Session’ featured prominent personalities of the region, including Zubeen Garg, Anshu Jemsepa, Armstrong Palme, Hima Das, Larsing Ming, Riyan Parag Das, Niti Deb and many others speaking about success stories.

A virtual walkthrough highlighting Northeast’s tourist destinations, popular festivals such as Hornbill, investment opportunities etc will be held on both days.