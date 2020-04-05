9 Jamaatees detained at Kharupetia

The Kharupetia Police on Sunday detained nine members of a Tablighi Jamaat from Kamarpara village under Kharupetia PS. The nine members were allegedly hiding at one Yakub Ali’s house for the last few days.

The Tablighis were identified as Danish Ali, Kafil Ali, Samser, Jayed Ali, Ajmal, Mubasir, Saniullah, Habibur Akram and Shoyeb Ali. They reportedly came from Maharashtra. But before visiting Assam, they went Nizamuddin Markaz to take part in the Tabligh Jamaat.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against Yakub for hiding the Tablighi Jamaat members.