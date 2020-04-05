9 Jamaatees detained at Kharupetia

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
9 Jamaatees detained at Kharupetia
1

The Kharupetia Police on Sunday detained nine members of a Tablighi Jamaat from Kamarpara village under Kharupetia PS. The nine members were allegedly hiding at one Yakub Ali’s house for the last few days.

The Tablighis were identified as Danish Ali, Kafil Ali, Samser, Jayed Ali, Ajmal, Mubasir, Saniullah, Habibur Akram and Shoyeb Ali. They reportedly came from Maharashtra. But before visiting Assam, they went Nizamuddin Markaz to take part in the Tabligh Jamaat.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against Yakub for hiding the Tablighi Jamaat members.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Youth flows out at Dipu River in Bilashipara

Top Stories

Protest disrupts ABVP meet with 3 CMs of NE in JNU

Regional

Hima’s North Guwahati visit after recording slowest, raises concern

Regional

Black day October 30

Regional

Assam: 60 candidates file nominations for 2nd phase LS polls

Regional

Huge amount of timber seized in Boko

Comments
Loading...