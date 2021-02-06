9 Lakh Students To Appear For GATE 2021

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) will commence from Saturday onwards and will conclude of February 14. The examination is expected to have nine lakh students appear for the examination in 200 centres across the country.

The first shift will start from 9.20 am today and will finish by 12.30 pm, while the second shift will begin at 3 pm and end at 6 pm.

IIT Bombay is organizing the online examination and have introduced two subjects this year – Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) and Humanities and Social Science (XH).

The paper will comprise three patterns—Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. For a wrong answer chosen in an MCQ, there will be negative marking, while for MSQ and NAT, there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer.

As the GATE 2021 examination is being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities have asked the candidates to strictly follow the guidelines issued in this regard. Candidates are allowed to carry masks, gloves, sanitiser, pen/pencil and a transparent water bottle. Candidates will have to complete their biometrics after they reach the examination lab.