9 Mountaineers From Assam Climbs Mt Jogin III Of Garhwal Himalaya

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Mountaineers

A very proud moment for Assam as 9 mountaineers from the state successfully climbed the peak of Jogin III mountain of the Garhwal Himalaya on 26th August.

The 9 members climbed the peak of Jogin III at 8.30 am under the Leadership of Manash Barooah. This mountaineering expedition was a pre Everest expedition which was wholly sponsored by government of Assam.

Jogin III is a mountain of the Garhwal Himalaya in Uttarakhand. The elevation of Jogin III is 6,116 metres (20,066 ft). It is 155th highest located entirely within the Uttrakhand. 

Mt Jogin III, Uttarakhand

Name of the members who climbed the peak of Jogin III are-

Manash Barooah
Upen Chakraborty
Bhaskar Baruah
Jayanta Nath
Shekhar Bordoli
Dhruba Jyoti Hazarika
Kaushik Das
Krishna Basumatary
Rubi Borah.

