9 Tea Companies In Assam Declare Durga Puja Bonus For Workers

Nine major tea companies and 25 individual gardens have declared their quantum of Durga Puja bonus for their workers, stated a local media on Saturday.

Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) general secretary Rupesh Gowala on Saturday said among the big tea companies which have announced their bonus rates are Rossel India, Goodrick, Andrew Yule, MK Jokai, Jooktoli Laxmi, Dhansiri, Assam Company India Limited and Gillanders Arbuthnot.

According to reports, these tea groups have agreed to pay Durga Puja bonus of 20%.

A few of them will pay the bonus amount in two instalments of 15% and 5%.

The ACMS earlier urged the tea industry to announce their quantum of bonus at least 3 weeks ahead of Durga Puja.

As per the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965 the minimum bonus payable is 8.33% while the maximum rate of bonus stands at 20%, added the local media report.

All permanent and temporary workers who have worked for a minimum period of 30 days are entitled to the benefit.