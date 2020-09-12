“90,000 Fresh Cases By Sept End Likely” – Himanta

Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expressed concern on the present trend of surging Covid patients and said that the state could see nearly 90,000 new cases by the end of September.

“We recorded 68,000 new cases in August and around 29,000 cases in the first 10 days of this month. At this rate, we would have around 90,000 new Covid-19 cases by the end of September,” he said in a press meet.

Assam has been recording around 2,500 fresh Covid-19 cases daily for the past two weeks.

“We have conducted over 27 lakh tests at the rate of nearly 80,000 tests per million. The doubling rate of total Covid-19 patients in the state at present is 30 days,” said Sarma.

Assam has recorded 1,38,339 Covid-19 positive cases till Friday with 1,08,329 recoveries and 430 deaths. The state has a recovery rate of 78.3% and a fatality rate of 0.31%.