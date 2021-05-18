In Assam, at a time when Covid-19 related fatalities have started to gradually increase, a 91-year-old woman from the Tinsukia district has overcome the fatal coronavirus.

Assam’s National Health Mission on Tuesday informed that nonagenarian Snehalata Dutta was a moderate symptomatic Covid positive patient who was admitted to Mohkhuli Model Hospital Covid Care Centre in Tinsukia since last few days.

She was discharged from the hospital today

NHM Assam Tweeted, “Granny beats #COVID! 91-year-old Snehalata Dutta, a moderate symptomatic COVID positive patient defeated the disease & was discharged from Mohkhuli Model Hospital CCC, Tinsukia. Her recovery is an inspiration to all the patients! If she could defeat it, you also can.”

Assam so far has had a total recovery of 2,86,463 and the recovery rate stood at 85.50 per cent, while the fatalities of the state has surged to 2,271 with a death rate of 0.68 per cent.

Further over the last five days, there has been a sharp dip in the positivity rate of the Covid caseload across the state. From 9.2 per cent on May 13 the positivity rate is now 6.99 per cent. The total active cases in the state are 44,942.

Meanwhile, Tinsukia district within ten days have recorded 1,738 positive cases. The district has also reported 19 deaths in the last five days.