92% Tripura Scribes Gets First Dose Of Covid Vaccine

Over 92 percent of journalists in Tripura have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as a special initiative has been taken by the Agartala Press Club in collaboration with the state health department.

There are over 250 members of the press club here, and 750 more scribes are working in districts, he said.

“Over 92 per cent of journalists and media personnel have been vaccinated through several camps organised across the state,” the official said.

The inoculation drive was conducted on the premises of Agartala Press Club, its secretary Pranab Sarkar said.

Moreover, a camp will be organised to vaccinate the remaining journalists.

Two working journalists in the northeastern state died of COVID-19 and 30 more have contracted the disease so far, he said.