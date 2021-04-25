98 More Air Passengers Flee Silchar Hospital To Skip Covid Test

As many as 98 air passengers fled a hospital after landing at Silchar airport to avoid mandatory COVID-19 testing.

As per reports, the incident occurred on Friday, two days after 385 air passengers created similar disorder and fled from the airport and a hospital without undergoing the test.

The passengers are tested at the Kumbhirgram Airport in Silchar and the nearby Tikol Model Hospital.

“On Friday, altogether 511 passengers landed at the airport by various flights, and 76 among them were exempted from testing as they were transit passengers going to other northeastern states”, the health department official Suman Choudhury, told PTI.

“While 337 passengers were tested at the Tikal Model Hospital where six tested positive for COVID-19 virus, the remaining 98 fled”, the official said.

The Assam government has made it mandatory for all air passengers arriving in the state to undergo free Rapid Antigen Test followed by an RT-PCR test for ₹ 500 even if the report of the RAT comes negative.