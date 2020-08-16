Top StoriesNational

98-year-old War Veteran Beats COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
98-year-old war veteran and retired sepoy Ramu Laxman Sakpal recently won the battle against Covid-19.

Sakpal was admitted to Naval Hospital Ship Asvini and diagnosed with COVID-19-induced pneumonia a few weeks ago. The Indian Navy said his condition was successfully managed which led to his recovery.

Sakpal a resident of Navi Mumbai was given a warm farewell at INHS Asvini. The facility is the primary naval healthcare centre for Covid-19 and is currently assisting serving and retired COVID patients from the armed forces.

Medical experts worldwide have said that the elderly population, especially those above 65 years of age, is more vulnerable to contracting the virus.

