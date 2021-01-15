9th Round Of Talks Underway Between Centre, Farmers

The ninth round of talks between protesting farmer unions and three central ministers are underway in the national capital on Friday afternoon on the three new agri laws.

The farmers community primarily from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at border points of Delhi have been protesting for over three months to scrap the farm laws.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, who is an MP from Punjab, are holding the talks with the representatives of around 40 farmer unions.

“The government is ready to hold talks with farmer leaders with an open mind,” Tomar had told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on January 11 had stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and appointed a four-member panel.

However, Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann on Thursday recused himself from the committee appointed by the apex court.

Shetkari Sanghatana (Maharashtra) president Anil Ghanwat, International Food Policy Research Institute’s Pramod Kumar Joshi and agriculture economist Ashok Gulati are the other three members on the panel.