Grassroots Showdown in Assam: Live Updates from 14 Poll-Bound Districts

The political battleground in Assam is set to ignite as the first phase of the high-stakes panchayat elections gets underway on Friday, May 2. With over 50,000 rural governance seats up for grabs, the polls are seen as a precursor to the crucial 2026 assembly elections.
The first phase will witness voting in 14 districts—Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Cachar, Hailakandi, and the newly carved-out Sribhumi district.
The campaigning came to a high-voltage end on Wednesday, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spearheading the BJP-led NDA’s charge. He was joined by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state BJP president Dilip Saikia in a last-minute push to woo voters. The ruling coalition has focused on rural development, enhanced infrastructure, and the effective rollout of flagship central schemes like the PM Awas Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission.
Adding momentum to the NDA’s campaign is its unopposed sweep in 37 Zila Parishad and 288 Anchalik Panchayat seats—an outcome CM Sarma called “an unprecedented achievement in Assam’s political landscape.”
The elections, to be conducted in two phases—May 2 and May 7—are expected to see high voter turnout and fierce multi-cornered contests, with opposition parties aiming to halt the NDA’s rural march.
The State Election Commission has deployed additional security forces and enforced strict guidelines to ensure peaceful and transparent polling.
As the ballot battle begins in Assam’s heartland, political observers suggest the outcome will not only shape grassroots governance but also offer a glimpse into the public pulse ahead of the 2026 state elections.
May 01, 2025 18:24 IST
Assam Panchayat Election 2025 Live: Grassroots Battle in 14 Poll-Bound Districts
May 01, 2025 22:06 IST
Tensions in Assam's Mariani: BJP and Independent Supporters Involved in Violent Dispute
A violent altercation occurred between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters and independent candidates' supporters in the No. 61 Katoni Panchayat area, specifically in Dani Gaon of Ward No. 10. The incident has raised concerns about electoral misconduct.
According to reports, BJP supporters have been accused of continuing door-to-door campaigning during the night, violating election rules. On the other hand, BJP supporters claim that independent candidates' supporters attacked their nominated candidate.
Both BJP and independent supporters have filed complaints at the Mariani Police Station. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident, with both parties seeking accountability for the alleged election law violations and the violent clash.
May 01, 2025 21:57 IST
Zila Parishad Member Suspended for Contesting Independently in Assam's Kaliabor
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended Rinku Parida, a party worker and active Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member, for contesting as an independent candidate in the Dwar-Shalna Zila Parishad seat, defying the party's official alliance nomination.
Parida's action, seen as a direct challenge to the BJP-led alliance, has been termed a serious breach of party discipline. He was expelled from the party for six years following a directive from Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia.
According to party sources, Parida had not received any authorization to file his nomination and was acting in violation of BJP's organizational norms. His suspension was executed promptly to maintain party discipline and send a strong message to others ahead of crucial elections.
May 01, 2025 19:14 IST
BJP Takes Action Against Zila Parishad Member Farnaz Ahmed with Six-Year Expulsion
In a significant turn of events from Rupahihat, BJP leader Farnaz Ahmed has been expelled from the party’s primary membership for six years. This action follows her decision to contest against the party’s official candidate in the recent Panchayat elections.
Ahmed, who has been an active member of the BJP for years, ran as an independent candidate for the Fakoli Zila Parishad seat in the Rupahihat constituency after being denied a nomination by the party.
As per Section 25, Clause 'Kha' of the BJP’s constitution, Assam BJP State President Dilip Saikia has immediately expelled her for six years. Despite holding multiple positions within the party and contributing to its cause, her choice to oppose the official BJP candidate in the election led to this disciplinary action.
May 01, 2025 19:07 IST
Violence Erupts at Election Campaign in Barpeta, Supporters Clash
In a disturbing incident in Assam's Barpeta district, a violent clash broke out during an election campaign at the 5th Ward of Kholabandha Village Panchayat in the Chenga constituency. The altercation occurred between supporters of two ward member candidates, Sukur Ali and Abil Uddin Ahmed.
Azibor Ali, a supporter of Sukur Ali, was brutally attacked by supporters of Abil Uddin Ahmed during an election rally. The assault left Azibor Ali seriously injured, and he was immediately hospitalized in critical condition.
This incident has sparked outrage among the local community, with many condemning the use of force and undue influence in the election process. Supporters of Sukur Ali and the public have denounced Abil Uddin Ahmed's alleged involvement in the violence, labelling him a "goon" and expressing their opposition to his tactics.
Voters in the area have called for swift action by the Barpeta district election authorities to ensure that elections are conducted peacefully and fairly, without resorting to violence.
May 01, 2025 19:04 IST
Sribhumi Gears Up for Record Turnout in Panchayat Elections with Over 860,000 Voters
Election workers in Sribhumi District are on their way to polling stations across the district as preparations intensify for the Panchayat elections set to take place tomorrow. Staff are heading to their respective destinations in the North Karimganj, South Karimganj, Ramkrishna Nagar, and Patharkandi constituencies.
The election process is being set in motion from the Karimganj College playground, where staff are departing for various polling stations. From here, they will travel across North Karimganj and South Karimganj constituencies to ensure a smooth and efficient election day.
With a total of 1,132 polling stations across four constituencies, Sribhumi District is all set for a significant electoral exercise. Voters will cast their ballots for:
16 Zilla Parishad seats,
95 village panchayats,
950 ward members,
and a massive electorate of 861,000 voters.
Election officials are prepared to make this event one to remember as they ensure every corner of the district is ready for the historic vote.
May 01, 2025 19:02 IST
Over 800 Officers Deployed as Bokakhat Sub-District Prepares for Tomorrow’s Panchayat Elections
The stage is set in Bokakhat sub-district as it braces for the first phase of the Panchayat elections tomorrow, May 2. The local administration has left no stone unturned to ensure a seamless and peaceful voting process across the region.
To manage the massive electoral exercise, the Bokakhat sub-district has been divided into four zones and twenty sectors. Voting will take place across 204 polling stations, out of which an inspiring 39 polling stations will be operated entirely by women officials—a step toward inclusive and gender-sensitive governance.
As of this morning, presiding and polling officers began moving out from the control room with ballot boxes and all necessary election materials in hand. A total of 816 officials have been deployed on the ground, with 100 additional staff kept on standby to address any last-minute needs.
The elections will cover four Zila Parishad seats, 20 Anchalik Panchayat seats, and a whopping 200 ward member posts across 20 Gaon Panchayats, making it a politically vibrant contest with 497 candidates in the fray. Among them, 11 are contesting for Zila Parishad, 45 for Anchalik Panchayat, and the rest for the grassroots ward posts.
The total number of eligible voters in Bokakhat sub-district stands at 1,39,267, who will play a decisive role in shaping the future of rural governance in the region.
Security arrangements have been tightened, and the entire administrative machinery is on its toes to ensure that the 2025 Panchayat elections in Bokakhat sub-district are free, fair, and peaceful.
May 01, 2025 18:28 IST
Dergaon to Host Its First Panchayat Election as a Newly Recognized Sub-District
For the first time since Dergaon was recognized as a sub-district, it is set to conduct its highly anticipated Panchayat elections tomorrow. The election operations will be managed from a temporary election office established at the Dergaon Higher Secondary School playground, transforming the area into the epicenter of the electoral process.
Bright and early tomorrow, election officers will set off with ballot boxes in hand to oversee the voting in all four Zila Parishad regions within Dergaon. This election will decide the fate of 53 candidates across five Anchalik panchayats, with a total of 154,256 voters ready to cast their ballots.
This landmark election marks a major milestone in Dergaon's journey as a newly recognized sub-district, infusing the local governance landscape with new energy and excitement.
May 01, 2025 18:26 IST
Digboi MLA Chased Away by Villagers For Campaigning On Restricted Day
Digboi MLA Suren Phukan accused of violating poll code in Santipur; clash with locals, Independent candidate alleges threats ahead of May 2 Panchayat polls.
May 01, 2025 18:21 IST
Duliajan District Tightens Security as Panchayat Elections Approach
The stage is set for the first phase of the Panchayat elections tomorrow, as the Dibrugarh district administration, including Duliajan, stands fully prepared for a smooth electoral process.
At the Duliajan College playground, where the election office is established, presiding officers, along with first, second, and third polling officers, have already gathered in anticipation. Soon, they will embark on their journeys to their designated polling stations, carrying ballot boxes, papers, and everything needed to ensure a seamless voting experience.
Reports suggest that a total of 218 polling stations will be in operation across four Zila Parishad constituencies, 16 regional panchayats, and 16 village panchayats within the Duliajan constituency. Notably, 10 of these polling stations will be managed entirely by women, adding a special touch to the elections.
With a total of 159,568 voters — 81,345 female and 78,221 male voters — Duliajan’s electorate is all set to cast their votes in what promises to be a pivotal day for local governance.
May 01, 2025 18:19 IST
Over 7 Lakh Voters Set to Cast Their Ballots in Golaghat Tomorrow
May 01, 2025 18:17 IST
Women-Managed Polling Stations Set for Majuli's Panchayat Elections Tomorrow
The first phase of the Panchayat elections in Majuli will take place tomorrow, with the district administration fully prepared alongside other districts of Assam.
A total of 213 polling stations will be set up across four Zila Parishad constituencies and 20 village panchayats, including 22 exclusively managed by women.
In preparation for the elections on May 2, 210 male presiding officers, along with first, second, and third polling officers, were dispatched today to ensure smooth conduct.
To reach the most remote polling stations in the Jorhat Panchayat, around 10 will be accessed by ferry.
The ferry MV Jahnavi, carrying police officers, presiding officers, polling officers, and ballot boxes, has already departed for these locations.
Additionally, a boat and tractor will be used to facilitate the delivery of election materials, with a ferry leaving from the Offlamukh ferry ghat early tomorrow morning.
May 01, 2025 18:14 IST
Cachar District Prepares for Panchayat Polls as Staff Depart for Remote Centres
Ahead of the first phase of the panchayat elections held on Thursday in Cachar district, polling personnel had departed for their designated voting centres. On Wednesday, staff assigned to the remote and challenging areas of Dholai and Katigorah constituencies had already left, while those bound for the remaining constituencies departed on Thursday.
Polling materials, including ballot boxes and other essential items, were distributed from ISBT and ISTT located in Ramnagar, Silchar. From there, polling staff proceeded to their respective polling stations.
According to Cachar Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Mridul Kumar Yadav, voting took place across 1,706 polling stations in the district's seven legislative constituencies. Of these, 505 centres in Dholai and Katigorah were covered on Wednesday, while polling personnel for 885 centres in other parts of Cachar and 316 centres in the Lakhipur subdivision were dispatched on Thursday.
In a move to promote women’s participation in the electoral process, the district administration had assigned 274 polling stations in Cachar and 19 in Lakhipur subdivision to be managed exclusively by female polling staff.
DC Yadav also informed that nearly 10,000 personnel, including police, were deployed across the district to ensure a smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections.
May 01, 2025 18:05 IST
Polling Preparations Underway for First Phase of Panchayat Elections in Charaideo
The district administration has kicked off preparations for the first phase of the panchayat elections in Charaideo. Temporary counters set up at Sonari College served as the distribution point for essential election materials, including ballot boxes and ballot papers.
Election personnel assigned for duty were seen collecting the materials and making their way to designated polling stations. The district administration has ensured all necessary arrangements are in place to facilitate a smooth and peaceful polling process.
Security and administrative measures have been heightened to avoid any disruptions during the voting phase.