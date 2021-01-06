EntertainmentTop Stories

A. R. Rahman Turns 54 Today

By Pratidin Bureau
Grammy and Academy Award, popularly known as the Oscars winning musician A. R. Rahman turned 54 on Wednesday. His Fans took over Twitter to pen down heartfelt birthday wishes for the Oscar winner for which currently #HappyBirthdayARRahman is trending on Twitter.

The legendary music composer has contributed to several different industries, including Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood, and more, he is one of the few artists from India with a dedicated global fan base.

Meanwhile, his fans have also come up with a common display picture to pay tribute to the Maestro who recently lost his mother, Kareema Beegum. It read, “I am here because of my mother”, the E times reported.

Allahrakha Rahman (A. R. Rahman), birth name A. S. Dileep Kumar was born on 6 January 1967 in Madras.

In 2010, the Indian government awarded him the Padma Bhushan, the nation’s third-highest civilian award.[2] Among Rahman’s awards are six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, fifteen Filmfare Awards and seventeen Filmfare Awards South.

