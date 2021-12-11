A Robber Injured in Police Firing at Biswanath Chariali

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Robber Fired
Representative Image
In yet another incident, a robber was injured in a police encounter at Biswanath Chariali. The police fired at the robber while he tried to escape from the custody.

The injured dacoit has been identified as Zahir Ali. He was arrested on Friday and police seized fake notes and gold from his possession.

He has been admitted in a critical condition at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital and is currently under treatment.

