A Tribute to Dr. Lakshmi Nandan Bora

The gloomy morning sky of monsoon brought the heartwrenching news of Assamese litterateur Dr. Lakhsmi Nandan Bora on Thursday. 88 years of Lakhsmi Nandan Bora’s glorious life came to a stop today at 11 AM. The writer succumbed to COVID-19.

Looking back at his childhood, Lakhsmi Nandan Bora was always very keen reader and had extreme liking for literature. He was also a meritorious student throughout his Education life.

Lakshmi Nandan Bora was born on 15 June 1932 at Hatichung of Kudijah village in a small hamlet in Nagaon district in the Northeast Indian state of Assam. His parents were Phuleswar Bora and Phuleswari. He was the youngest of the five children in the family. When his parents left the world, Lakhinandan Bora was brought up by his eldest brother, Kamal Chandra Bora. He did his schooling at Nagaon High School, graduated in Physics from Cotton College, Guwahati, and secured his master’s degree from Presidency College, Kolkata. He pursued doctoral studies in Meteorology at Andhra University from where he secured a Ph.D. He was the first person to be awarded a doctoral degree in Meteorology by the university.

His professional career began as a faculty member at Assam Agricultural University in Jorhat and stayed connected to the University as a professor until he retired in 1992. Not only that, Lakhmi Nandan Bora also served as a visiting professor at the Johannes Gutenberg University for two terms.

The writer got married to Madhuri in 1961 and the couple has one daughter Seuji and two sons Tridib Nandan and Swaroop Nandan.

If we reminisce about the honourable writer’s contribution to Assamese Literature, we come across numerous works that were widely loved and appreciated by the people.

Bora wrote his first short story, “Bhaona” in 1954, which was published in Assamese magazine, Ramdhenu. His first book, “Dristirupa” was published in 1958 and the next one, “Nishar Purabhi” in 1962. He published his first novel, “Gonga Silonir Pakhi” in 1963, is reported to have earned critical acclaim, has been translated into 11 languages and was made into a film, under the same name, by Padum Baruah in 1963.

Here is a list of all the Novels that Lakhsmi Nandan Bora has given to the Assamese Literature.

Gonga Silonir Pakhi

Jakeri Nahike Upam

Patel Bhairabi

Sikhor Surabhi

Meghali Dupor

Bolukat Bijuli

Uttar Purukh

Bihekh Erati

Poton

Nayak Adhinayak

Motshakoinya

Sehi Gunonidhi

Meghor Madol Baje

Kaikolpa

Soturongo

Kasiyolir Kuwoli

Mon Mati Megh

Gouri Rupok

Nisidho Setona

Majot Trishar Noi

Matit Meghor Saa

Dahan Dulari

Bohru Biyakulota

Kal Dingorare Pal

Lakshmi Nandan Bora has also written a number of plays and books on agriculture and environment, which makes his publications a total of 60 books in his entire life.

Apart from his literary contributions, the writer had also served as the president of Assam Sahitya Sabha (1996–97) and as a member of the Planning Commission of Assam. He had also been the chairman of the Assam Pollution Control Board during the period 1997 – 2003 serving as the editor of Goriyoshi, a famous Assamese monthly literary magazine.

Bora is also a receiver of notable honorary awards. He received the Sahitya Academy Award in 1988 and the Assam Valley Literary Award in 2004. He also received the Saraswati Samman instituted by the K. K. Birla Foundation in 2008 and in 2012, Assam Publication Board honoured him with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Government of India also included him for the Republic Day honours list, in 2015, for the civilian honour of Padma Shri.

Assam will never forget Late Lakshmi Nandan Bora for his immense contribution to Assamese culture and Literature.

