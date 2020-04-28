Aadhaar Card Updation Can Be Done At CSC

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed the Common Service Centre (CSC), an SPV (special purpose vehicle) under the Ministry of IT and Electronics, to start the Aadhaar updation facility at 20,000 centers that operate as Banking Correspondents (BCs).

“To make Aadhaar updation easier for citizens, the UIDAI has permitted CSCs which are designated banking correspondents of banks, to offer Aadhaar update services. Around 20,000 such CSCs will now be able to offer this service to citizens.” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted.

The UIDAI has set the June deadline for the start of work after CSCs with banking facilities upgrade their infrastructure and get other necessary approvals. Earlier, CSCs were also allowed to process Aadhaar enrollment as well but it stopped in September 2017 after privacy and data security-related debates in the country.