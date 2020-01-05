Aamir arrives in Himachal to film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Actor Aamir Khan has reached Himachal Pradesh for the shooting of his upcoming film Lal Singh Chadha. The story of Lal Singh Chadha is one in which the hero of the story, through his love story, tells the situation of the last several decades of the whole country.

Originally being the official remake of the hit Hollywood film Forest Gump, Aamir has recently completed shooting for his running part across the country.

Aamir Khan’s film Lal Singh Chadha is scheduled to be released on Christmas this year. The director of this film is being directed by his manager, Advait Chandan. Advaita has previously directed Secret Superstar. Kareena Kapoor will once again be seen opposite Aamir Khan in the film, after Talaash and Three Idiots. Aamir Khan’s company Aamir Khan Productions is producing this film.

Aamir, who arrived in Himachal Pradesh, was seen talking and spending time with the locals there. His role in the film is that of a soldier who suffers physical disabilities in childhood, but due to his livelihood and determination, he not only starts walking properly but later joined the Indian Army on some decisive fronts with the army. Remains stationed. The main part of the film is to be shot in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.