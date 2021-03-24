Top StoriesNational

Aamir Khan Tests COVID+ve

By Pratidin Bureau
21

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation.

According to his spokesperson as reported by PTI, the 56-year-old actor is doing fine and following all protocols. He also asked people who came in contact with the actor to get tested.

“All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern,” the statement from the spokesperson read.

Related News

Police Impersonator Arrested In Guwahati

Rajnath Singh Greets Assam Rifles Personnel On 186th Raising…

Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut for First Time in Over a Year

AASU’s Protests Won’t Harm BJP: Himanta

On the work front, Khan will be seen in his upcoming film “Laal Singh Chadda”, which is scheduled to release in December 2021.

Earlier this month, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Karthik Aaryan also tested positive for the virus. Reports say they are in quarantine and doing fine.

You might also like
Regional

Emotion can change govt, not a community : Himanta

Regional

Madhur Bhandarkar calls on CM

Regional

Jorhat: Ratna Kanta Talukdar New Head Of Medical College

Regional

LS polls: 71 percent turnout till 5 PM

Regional

1st Detention Camp in Assam Set Up in 1998: Debabrat

Business

Rupee Edges Higher To 68.81 Against Dollar

Comments
Loading...