Aamir Khan Tests COVID+ve

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation.

According to his spokesperson as reported by PTI, the 56-year-old actor is doing fine and following all protocols. He also asked people who came in contact with the actor to get tested.

“All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern,” the statement from the spokesperson read.

On the work front, Khan will be seen in his upcoming film “Laal Singh Chadda”, which is scheduled to release in December 2021.

Earlier this month, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Karthik Aaryan also tested positive for the virus. Reports say they are in quarantine and doing fine.