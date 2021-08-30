24 Hours Chakka Bandh In Assam Tomorrow

In response to the spine-chilling attack on five truck drivers in Doyangmukh, Dima Hasao, the Assam Motor Shramik Joint-Federation (AAMSJF) has called for a 24-hour chakka bandh on August 31, 2021, across the state.

The chakka bandh will begin at 5 am from August 31 to September 1, 2021.

According to local media reports, the AAMSJF has urged the Assam government to provide Rs 15,00,000 as an ex-gratia grant to each victim’s family.

The federation also demanded the government to provide drivers with security.

AAMSJF President Krishna Borah slammed the militant group Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) for the heinous attack.

Krishna Borah said, “By carrying out such heinous crime, one cannot achieve their aims.”

He further added, “Killing innocent people will never help the militant group assimilate into society.”

