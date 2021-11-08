AAMSU Holds Protest At Jantar Mantar Against Assam’s Eviction Drive

Pratidin Bureau
AAMSU protest in Jantar Mantar

All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) has organised a protest on Monday in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The protest is against the ongoing eviction drive in Assam.

The AAMSU has demanded the re-establishment of the evicted families. Apart from putting forward several other demands, they have also called for an enquiry into embezzlement of money allotted for food and water to the minority students.

The student body has also demanded the establishment of Ajan Pir University in Assam, based on Aligarh Muslim University. In this regard, the union will submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister.

Moreover, AAMSU have called for quick resettlement of the evicted people and have given an ultimatum that protests will be intensified if the demands are not met.

ALSO READ: SC Again Questions UP Govt’s Attitude In Handling Lakhimpur-Kheri Case

