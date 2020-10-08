Top StoriesRegional

AAMTA’s Bus Strike Disrupts Normal Life

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
The indefinite bus strike called by All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA) across the state has caused a lot of inconvenience to the common people of Assam.

The bandh has led to the non-functioning of the private buses travelling to different corners of the state. This, in turn, has been no less than a nightmare for the people.

Ever since the strike came into effect, people were seen having a harrowing time trying to book tickets as per their desire and convenience. They have had to change their travelling schedules. As a result, many were found missing out on important personal and professional engagements.

Although the state-run ASTC buses are plying, their number is abysmally limited and falls short of demand by far.

An attempt to break the deadlock with AAMTA by the government ended up in a failure, as the organization didn’t budge from its demands.

The government has also categorically said that it will, by no means, accept AAMTA’s demand of a fare hike, which the latter is demanding in view of the losses it faced during the pandemic.  

