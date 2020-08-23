Top StoriesNational

AAP Leader Terms Chetan Chauhan’s Death As ‘Murder’

By Pratidin Bureau
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday has condemned the death of former cricketer-turned-politician Chetan Chauhan, terming it as murder due to ‘carelessness’ on the part of hospital administration.

“It is realy sad that Yogi Ji yesterday called the people of Uttar Pradesh ‘namoona’ and disrespected them. He should apoligise to the people. The entire state is facing the fury of coronavirus. I will file an FIR over the murder due to carelessness of late minister Chetan Chauhan at PGI,” said Singh on twitter.

Chauhan was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) after he was tested positive for Covid-19. He was later shifted to Medanta hospital after his condition deteriorated.

After nearly 36 hours on life support, he died last week on August 16 due to covid-related complications. He was 73.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Sunil Singh Sajan also alleged that Chauhan did not die of coronavirus but due to poor treatment by the state run SGPGI.

Sajan made the allegation during his speech at the Upper House of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature on Friday which went viral on social media platforms.

