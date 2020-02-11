AAP Sets for Resounding Victory in Delhi

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set for a resounding victory on Tuesday in the Delhi Assembly election to retain power for a third term.

AAP was leading in 63 seats out of 70 assembly seats and BJP in 7, leaving the Congress virtually decimated in a city it had rules for three consecutive terms under Sheila Dikshit.

In his own constituency, Kejriwal was leading by over 6,300 votes while Manish Sisodia was ahead of 754 votes behind the BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi in Patparganj.

The Delhi CM is expected to address the party workers and the media later in the day as the party workers were in a celebratory mode.

AAP Spokesperson Sanjay Singh told media persons that they been saying since the beginning that the polls will be fought on the basis of work done by them. “Just wait and watch, we will register a massive win,” said Singh.

The AAP headquarters was decorated with blue and white balloons and big cutouts of Kejriwal were placed in different parts of the office.

However, Kejriwal asked party volunteers to not burst firecrackers in celebration to prevent air pollution. Reducing air pollution was one of the main promises made by the AAP in its manifesto and “guarantee card”.

AAP volunteers said they will abide by Kejriwal’s directive. They grooved to the party anthem ‘Lage Raho Kejriwal’ and hugged each other.