AAP, Shiv Sena, TMC to Skip Opposition Meet on CAA

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that it will not attend the meeting called by Congress on Monday of all opposition parties to discuss the political situation in the country, in the wake of violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University and protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, among other issues.

According to reports, Shiv Sena will also not be a part of the meeting called by Sonia Gandhi. Sources in Shiv Sena said that they had not received any invitation for the opposition meeting.

The Bahujan Samaj Party led by Mayawati is also not attending the meet. Sources in the BSP said that party may not send a representative at the meet due to its differences with the Congress.

In a tweet on Monday, Mayawati said, “Even after the BSP provided outside support to the Congress-led Rajasthan Government, they have, for the second time, influenced BSP MLAs to join their party, which is not faithful.”

The BSP said that in such a situation, joining a meeting led by the Congress leadership will be demoralizing the party people in Rajasthan, and that is why BSP will not joining the meeting called by the Congress.

In another tweet, Mayawati said, “However, the BSP is against CAA, NRC. There is again an appeal from the BSP to the Centre to withdraw this divisive and unconstitutional Law. Also, it is unfortunate to politicize students in JNU and other educational institutions.”

On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee had already announced its decision to stay away from the meet.

The parties attending the meeting include NCP, DML, IUML, Left RJD, SP, AUDF and others.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also likely to be present in the meeting to be held at 2 PM at Parliament annexe.