AAP Stages Protest in Guwahati

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Aam Admi Party Protest
120

Aam Admi Party (AAP) staged a protest in Guwahati city, Assam on Wednesday.

The party staged the protest demanding to scrap the centre’s new agri-marketing laws. The party workers were holding a protest in support of the agitating farmers.

The protesters claimed Modi government as autocratic. They also condemned the decision of implementing the farm laws.

Related News

Lakhimpur: 3 Dead in Road Accident

Parthiv Patel Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket

Robbery In Mankachar, One Attacked

Actor Kriti Sanon Tests COVID-19 Positive

The party members also criticized the action of CM Kejriwal’s house arrest after he met protesting farmers at the Singhu border. He had visited the border on Monday and reviewed facilities for farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agri-marketing laws.

However, Delhi police tweeted a video of DCP North Delhi, where he clarified the claim that Shri Arvind Kejriwal, CM Delhi has been put on house arrest is false and baseless.

He exercise the right to move wherever he wants as per law of land, he added.

You might also like
National

Guwahati-Bangkok flight by October

National

Intel report: Tamil Nadu is on High Alert

Top Stories

Centre Releases Rs 386 cr to Assam Disaster Relief Fund

Regional

People support ban on single-use plastic

Top Stories

Assam Govt Appoints 1000 Nurses, 215 Technicians

Sports

Shuttlers Kashyap, Sourabh Enter Canada Open Quarters

Comments
Loading...