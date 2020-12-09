AAP Stages Protest in Guwahati

Aam Admi Party (AAP) staged a protest in Guwahati city, Assam on Wednesday.

The party staged the protest demanding to scrap the centre’s new agri-marketing laws. The party workers were holding a protest in support of the agitating farmers.

The protesters claimed Modi government as autocratic. They also condemned the decision of implementing the farm laws.

The party members also criticized the action of CM Kejriwal’s house arrest after he met protesting farmers at the Singhu border. He had visited the border on Monday and reviewed facilities for farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agri-marketing laws.

However, Delhi police tweeted a video of DCP North Delhi, where he clarified the claim that Shri Arvind Kejriwal, CM Delhi has been put on house arrest is false and baseless.

He exercise the right to move wherever he wants as per law of land, he added.