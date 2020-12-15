AAP To Contest 2022 UP Assembly Polls: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that his party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2022.

AAP’s national convener Kejriwal slammed the political parties in Uttar Pradesh, accusing them of “stabbing the people in the back.

Questioning why people from UP should have to look at Delhi for health services and education, he said Mohalla clinics, free electricity, water, good education and health facilities can also be provided in the state.

CM Kejriwal said UP has been held back from progress and development because of “dirty politics” and “corrupt” politicians in the state. He asserted that the AAP would instil honest intentions and prove that governance is not restricted by resources.

Kejriwal had on Monday alleged that the farm laws are not only “anti-farmer” but also “anti-people” and have been brought in “to benefit some capitalists”. Kejriwal and AAP volunteers across the country held a day-long hunger strike on Monday in support of the farmers protesting against the three farm laws.

Addressing the volunteers at the party headquarters, Kejriwal said that “these farm laws are not only anti-farmer but also anti-people and this will cause a massive price hike as these laws have given a license to do the same and these laws are brought only to benefit some capitalists”.