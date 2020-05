Aaranyak and International Rhino Foundation on Wednesday provided one 4WD Bolero Camper to DFO Biswanath WL Division of Kaziranga National Park. The Bolero has been donated for use in and around the park for visitors.

It is worth mentioning that last year (2019), Aaranyak and IRF provided one 4WD Gypsy and two 4WD Mahendra Thar to Kaziranga National Park.