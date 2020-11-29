‘Aashiqui’ Star Rahul Roy Suffers Brain Stroke, Hospitalized

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy has reportedly suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his upcoming film ‘LAC – Live the Battle’ in Kargil. He has been admitted to the ICU unit in Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.

As per reports, he suffered the brain stroke due to extreme weather conditions in Kargil. He was rushed from there to Srinagar and then to Nanavati hospital.

“He was hospitalised two days ago after he arrived from Kargil. He was admitted due to a progressive brain stroke,” the family source told PTI. “He is safe and recovering well. The recovery will take some time,” they confirmed.

Rahul was best known as the lead star of Mahesh Bhatt’s superhit 1990 musical, Aashiqui. He also won the first season of Bigg Boss in 2006. He also appeared in several other 1990s films, including ‘Junoon’, ‘Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee’, and more.

His current project, LAC, is directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta and is jointly produced by Chitra Vakil Sharma and Nivedita Basu.