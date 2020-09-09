AASU, 30 Ethnic Groups Demand ‘Immediate Implementation Of Clause 6’

By Pratidin Bureau
All Assam Students Union (AASU) and thirty other regional ethnic organizations met today demanding the immediate implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

The representatives of all the organizations said the government had assured the implementation of Clause 6 within a week. However, looking at the non – responsive behaviour of the government, the organizations have demanded the report’s immediate implementation.

The organizations have decided for the formation a human chain across all districts protesting for the report’s implementation on September 25.

Furthermore, in response to the letter sent by Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), AASU President Dipankar Kumar Nath said if the political infrastructure is created, collaboration perhaps could be politically viable.

“Our ideologies and perspectives might differ,” he said, adding, “Only after a new party is constituted, we can consider engaging in a discourse with KMSS on joining hands together”.

