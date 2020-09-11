Top StoriesRegional

AASU, AJCYP To Form New Party

By Pratidin Bureau
The All Assam Student’s Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) have announced the formation of a new political outfit in a press meet in Guwahati on Friday.

Basanta Deka and Krishna Gopal Bhattacharya have been appointed as the convenors of the party’s Assam Advisory Committee. They will be taking all the decisions on behalf of the party.

The committee have pressed on the fact that the party will remain apolitical and their main agenda being Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

Additionally, they announced their party’s slogan – “Assam first. Always and Forever”.

It was also informed that the new party will keep their distance from communal and nationalist parties.

“The people of Assam expect a change from political parties. They hope that the weak socio-economic situation will be restructured and a foundation of a self-reliant state economy will be laid. The people of Assam also want a solution to illegal immigrants in the state,” the committee said.

The press meet was however not attended by Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya as he was unwell.

Earlier, AASU and AJYCP formed a 16-member ‘Assam Advisory Committee’ to suggest on their political moves.

As per sources, the name of the party will be disclosed on or before September 15.

