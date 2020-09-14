AASU-AJYCP Announces Pol Party – Assam Jatiya Parishad

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is going to be the name of the new political party of AASU-AJYCP. The party will start its organization work from today itself.

This was announced today by the advisory committee at a press meet, which was attended by Krishnagopal Bhattacharya, Basanta Deka, Raju Phukan, Jagdish Bhuyan and Haren Chutia, among others.

It was informed during the meet that the name for the party was decided upon after much consultation and deliberation.

Speaking to media persons, the members informed that the party will start organization work in 25 districts, and that all tribes will have representation in the party.

Announcing the slogan of “Ghore Ghore Aami” (We are in every household), it was further said that the party didn’t just want to be an ordinary political party, but wanted to be people’s party.

Commenting on the constitution of the party, it was said that the constitution should be ready soon, and that the fact that the party will stay away from communalism will be incorporated in it.