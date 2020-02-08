AASU, artistes to take out torchlight rally today

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) along with the artiste community will take out a torchlight rally on Saturday evening across the State in protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Members of AJYCP and 30 other organisations will also take part in the protest rally.

AASU has been continuously opposing the law stating that it violated the historic Assam Accord and is an anti-indigenous legislation imposed on Assam against the wishes of its people.

Meanwhile, AASU and AJYCP leaders asked the people to join the torchlight rally in large numbers. The AASU leaders informed that in Guwahati, the torchlight rally will start from Swahid Nyas Bhavan, Uzanbazar.