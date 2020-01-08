AASU, artists’ fraternity to organise ‘Ranasinga’ tomorrow

By Pratidin Bureau
AASU, artists’ fraternity to organise ‘Ranasinga’ tomorrow
Continuing their protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the members of the artists’ fraternity of Assam and the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) will organise a protest in Guwahati on Thursday.

“On Thursday, the people of Assam will come out with whatever musical instruments they have to sound ‘Ranasinga’ (war bugle) against the CAA,” said a leader of AASU. The protest is scheduled to take place at the rotary of the Guwahati Club area.

Meanwhile, Assam singer Zubeen Garg also urged the people to come out in protest against the CAA. He also urged everyone to bring whatever musical instruments they have to the ‘Ranasinga’ programme.

