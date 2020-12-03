AASU Bids Farewell to Lurinjyoti Gogoi

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Lurinjyoti Gogoi
0

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) bid a formal farewell to its former General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Thursday. He has been given farewell with a Muga Gamosa, Seleng Chador, Japi, and a bouquet of flowers.

AASU’s memento, a Xorai and a citation has also been given to Lurin during his farewell as a token of love. Along with Lurin, 12 others have also been given farewell from the party.

Lurinjyoti became emotional while taking farewell from the organization. With teary eyes he said that he wants to be a warrior.

Related News

Road Accident: Two Killed In Karbi Anglong

Dilli Chalo: ‘The Great Khali’ Comes Out In…

Former Punjab CM Returns Padma Vibhushan

Arms Supplier Of NSCN-K Nabbed

Talking about the CAA movement, he said that the artists also contributed much towards the state.

While talking about his mother, he became emotional and said that he has not been able to give time to his mother and now he wants time for his mother.

Meanwhile, Lurin who announced his resignation from AASU on the 17th general conference will join Assam Jatiya Parishad.

You might also like
Regional

Construction of Maligaon Flyover to Start from Oct

Regional

Biopic On footballer Baichung Bhutia

Regional

Dead Bodies of woman, child recovered in Kampur

Regional

AJYCP Observes Statewide Demonstration

National

Suicide Rate of Unemployed, Self-Employed More than Farmers in 2018: NCRB

Regional

Bomb scare in Duliajan

Comments
Loading...