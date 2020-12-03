AASU Bids Farewell to Lurinjyoti Gogoi

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) bid a formal farewell to its former General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Thursday. He has been given farewell with a Muga Gamosa, Seleng Chador, Japi, and a bouquet of flowers.

AASU’s memento, a Xorai and a citation has also been given to Lurin during his farewell as a token of love. Along with Lurin, 12 others have also been given farewell from the party.

Lurinjyoti became emotional while taking farewell from the organization. With teary eyes he said that he wants to be a warrior.

Talking about the CAA movement, he said that the artists also contributed much towards the state.

While talking about his mother, he became emotional and said that he has not been able to give time to his mother and now he wants time for his mother.

Meanwhile, Lurin who announced his resignation from AASU on the 17th general conference will join Assam Jatiya Parishad.