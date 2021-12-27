Assam: AASU Members Burn Effigies Of Minister Atul Bora, Dibrugarh SP

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Monday burnt effigies of state minister Atul Bora and Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra for entering Dibrugarh AASU office and forcefully arresting their members.

The effigies were burnt at Chowkidinghee near the AASU office in Dibrugarh today.

“On Saturday, Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra sent the police force to Dibrugarh AASU office and forcefully picked up the members without any reason. Police also badly behaved with them at the police station. Under the instruction of Dibrugarh SP the police force came and picked up innocent students who have come to AASU office for learning computer,” said Aboni Gogoi, general secretary of AASU’s Dibrugarh unit.

“The police force on Saturday entered our AASU office and set foot at Swahid Bedi. This is the first time the police force entered the AASU office. We urged chief minister Himsnta Biswa Sarma to take a step against Dibrugarh SP,” Gogoi further alleged.

AASU also called for a 24-hour bandh in Dibrugarh after which SP Shwetank Mishra served a notice to AASU general secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah asking to cooperate.

AASU then reduced the 24-hours bandh to 12 hours.

AASU called the bandh after five of their members were arrested for allegedly assaulting ABVP members in connection with a college election.

SP Mishra said that they have all the evidence and the arrests were made on the basis of the same.

The clash between AASU and ABVP erupted on December 24 following an election.

ABVP won 11 of 13 posts and were celebrating in front of their college.

Suddenly, AASU members came and allegedly started assaulting the supporters and students of the College.

Notably, this is the first time the college election in Dibrugarh witnessed violence.