AASU-CM Meet: Panel To Be Formed For Implementation Of Assam Accord

In an initiative taken for the timely and proper implementation of the Assam Accord, an eight-member committee will be constituted to prepare a roadmap for the same.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on Tuesday between 41 members of the All Assam Students’ Union and the host of the meeting Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The committee will comprise five members of AASU and three cabinet ministers.

AASU’s chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjee noted that a crucial meeting between the state and the students’ organization took place nearly after 16 years, the only difference is this time they were invited by the Chief Minister.

The AASU advisor informed that the committee will prepare the roadmap within three months for the implementation of the Assam Accord.

“Our demand is Assam Accord should be implemented and the state should be comprehensively developed,” Bhattacharjee added.

The student body also had a thorough discussion with the Chief Minister regarding the withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act. However, in this connection, Bhattacharjee said the CM had also stated the government’s views in favour of the Act. It will be further discussed.

The AASU delegation also briefed that issues such as opposing the construction of big dams and a scientific approach should be rather undertaken that will cause the least damage to the people and environment of the state.

The delegation also demanded for an international cultural project called ‘Sudhakanta’ and to rename the Guwahati railway station after the legendary musician Bhupen Hazarika.

Besides, AASU members, cabinet ministers and other top officials of the Assam government were present during the meeting.