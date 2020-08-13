AASU Condemns Attack On Zubeen Garg, Questions Govt Inability To Maintain Law & Order

The All Assam Students Union (AASU) has demanded immediate action against culprits involved in the Zubeen Garg assault case.

“How can such an event be possible during the evening curfew? This is a complete failure of the state home department,” said an AASU official.

Zubeen Garg on Wednesday was attacked by unidentified miscreants near Ganesh Mandir, Ganeshguri while returning home. It happened during the night curfew at around 12.40 am.

Congress MP R.P Sharma also condemned the incident calling Zubeen Garg an asset to Assam.

”The attack on Zubeen Garg is very unfortunate, he is our asset,” Sharma said, adding, “He should go to district by district and urge the people to ban alcohol. If he does that, I will present him a garland of flowers”.