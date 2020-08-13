AASU Condemns Attack On Zubeen Garg, Questions Govt Inability To Maintain Law & Order

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
16

The All Assam Students Union (AASU) has demanded immediate action against culprits involved in the Zubeen Garg assault case.

“How can such an event be possible during the evening curfew? This is a complete failure of the state home department,” said an AASU official.

Zubeen Garg on Wednesday was attacked by unidentified miscreants near Ganesh Mandir, Ganeshguri while returning home. It happened during the night curfew at around 12.40 am.

Related News

Corona Warrior: OC in Marigaon Tests COVID+

Karbi Anglong: 2 Cops Preparing For I-Day Parade Test COVID+

Assam: Lockdown Relaxations For I-Day Celebrations

Anti-CAA Protests in Sonari

Congress MP R.P Sharma also condemned the incident calling Zubeen Garg an asset to Assam.

”The attack on Zubeen Garg is very unfortunate, he is our asset,” Sharma said, adding, “He should go to district by district and urge the people to ban alcohol. If he does that, I will present him a garland of flowers”.

You might also like
Regional

Expulsion of Foreigners’ Not Possible: Atul Bora

National

Major Leetul Gogoi punished

National

CWC authorizes Rahul Gandhi to forge an alliance with like minded parties for the…

Technology

Facebook removes 687 pages linked to Congress

Regional

BJP is our major opponent in panchayat election: AGP

National

COVID-19| Domestic Matches On Hold Till Further Notice: BCCI

Comments
Loading...