AASU Confers Khagen Gogoi With Pratima Barua Pandey Award For 2021

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) today announced the Pratima Barua Pandey Award for the year 2021 in Guwahati.

The AASU conferred this year’s Pratima Barua Pandey Award to the popular folk singer from Assam, Khagen Gogoi. The students’ union will reportedly hand the award to Khagen Gogoi in Guwahati on December 27.

Notably, the event is organised on the death anniversary of the iconic singer Pratima Barua Pandey, who took Goalparia Lokageet to the world.

Popular folk singer Khagen Gogoi has many hit songs. He shared with the state’s singing sensation and icon Zubeen Garg on many occasions. He also appeared on famous MTV’s famous show Coke Studios alongside Shankar Mahadevan.

