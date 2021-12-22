AASU Confers Khagen Gogoi With Pratima Barua Pandey Award For 2021

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
AASU Confer Khagen Gogoi

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) today announced the Pratima Barua Pandey Award for the year 2021 in Guwahati.

The AASU conferred this year’s Pratima Barua Pandey Award to the popular folk singer from Assam, Khagen Gogoi. The students’ union will reportedly hand the award to Khagen Gogoi in Guwahati on December 27.

Notably, the event is organised on the death anniversary of the iconic singer Pratima Barua Pandey, who took Goalparia Lokageet to the world.

Related News

Suspended Opposition MPs Stage Protest, Parliament Adjourned…

Former NDFB Leader I K Songbijit Summoned By NIA In 2014…

Demow: Primary School Teacher Hangs Himself Over Not Being…

Assam: Cattle Smuggling Vehicle Crashes Into Electric Pole…

Popular folk singer Khagen Gogoi has many hit songs. He shared with the state’s singing sensation and icon Zubeen Garg on many occasions. He also appeared on famous MTV’s famous show Coke Studios alongside Shankar Mahadevan.

ALSO READ: Former NDFB Leader I K Songbijit Summoned By NIA In 2014 Case

You might also like
Assam

Assam: 2 COVID Test Centers Closed for Violation Norms

Election 2021

Assam Polls: CM Sonowal Cast Vote in Dibrugarh

Assam

AASU-AJYCP Members Stage Protest Against NHPC

Assam

NRC Victims Should be Provided Grant-in aid: Khaleque

Assam

Assam CM Meets Amit Shah In Delhi

Assam

Multiple Accidents Kill 2, Injure 5 in Goalpara