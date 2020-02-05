AASU Demands Fourth Unit of Namrup Fertilizer Plant

The All Assam Students’ Union, Namrup unit has staged a protest in front of the main entrance of the Namrup Fertilizer plant on Wednesday demanding to construct the fourth plant immediately and to renovate the second and third unit.

It may be mentioned that the Namrup fertilizer plant is going in the direction of the paper mills as the third unit of the plant is running somehow with the minimum production of fertilizer after the blast in the second unit. If the fourth unit will not be started immediately, the fertilizer plant will be shut down one day.

It may also be said that in 2006, the then fertilizer minister Ram Vilas Paswan assured to build the fourth unit but the work has not yet started by any of the government. On the other hand, the present fertilizer minister Sadanand Gowda also assured that the works of the second and third unit will be completed soon and the construction of the fourth unit will also be started but till date no work has been done.

Moreover, the second unit has been shut down after the ammonia blast in the plant for which the plant needs Rs. 100 crore for renovation but the government has not released the fund.

The students’ union, therefore, staged a protest demanding to start the fourth unit immediately.