AASU Demands Immediate Appointment of 1600 FT Candidates

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) demanded the state government to appoint the 1600 selected candidates in Foreigners’ Tribunal immediately.

AASU Chief Adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya in a tweet on Monday slammed the government for not appointing the selected candidates of Foreigners’ Tribunal. He said, “Govt’s failure in #ForeignersTribunalAppointment of 1600 selected candidates is shameful. Candidates are worried. Also shows @mygovassam’s insincerity in working towards detection & deportation of illegal foreigners. Demand for their immediate appointment.”

It may be mentioned that the exam was held on August 11, 2019, and the results were declared on September 19 in which 1600 candidates have been selected but they have not been appointed yet.

The selected candidates have also staged protests several times demanding appointment but the government has failed to do so and even after one year, the appointment process remained incomplete.